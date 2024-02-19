Major rail disruption between Grantham and Doncaster after person is hit by a train
Although the emergency services are now safely clear of the line following a person being hit by a train between Grantham and Retford earlier today and lines between these stations being reopened, there is some continued disruption.
Trains are returning to normal but may still be cancelled, revised or severely delayed by up to 60 minutes.
If youve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.
Customer advice:
LNER
You can use your ticket on the following alternatives at no extra cost:
Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester
CrossCountry between Sheffield / Doncaster / Leeds / York and Newcastle / Edinburgh
East Midlands Railway between London St Pancras International and Leicester / Sheffield
Northern between Sheffield, Doncaster and Leeds
TransPennine Express between Leeds and York / Newcastle
Please be aware that other operators services are likely to be busy.
Rail replacement coaches have been arranged and will run between Peterborough / Grantham / Doncaster and Newark Northgate.
More information:
Please note that major engineering work is taking place between London Kings Cross and Peterborough.
Check before you travel:
You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-timeJourney Planner.
Compensation:
You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.