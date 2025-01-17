Major £26m leisure investment including Doncaster Dome and a brand new facility in Edlington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Revealed today are plans for a major £26m leisure investment in Doncaster which will include the Dome, and a brand new facility in Edlington.

Mayor Ros Jones has announced in the last half an hour proposals for leisure centres across the city.

She said: “As part of our commitment to continued investment in Doncaster Leisure, my budget proposals include over £26m of investment with improvements at:

- Doncaster Dome

Plans for the new-look Dome.

- Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub

- Dearne Valley Leisure Centre

- Adwick Leisure Complex

“Proposals also include a fully funded NEW Leisure Facility for Edlington - (more details on this will be released as part of the budget process).”

We will bring you more details of the work planned as it develops