Major £26m leisure investment including Doncaster Dome and a brand new facility in Edlington
Revealed today are plans for a major £26m leisure investment in Doncaster which will include the Dome, and a brand new facility in Edlington.
Mayor Ros Jones has announced in the last half an hour proposals for leisure centres across the city.
She said: “As part of our commitment to continued investment in Doncaster Leisure, my budget proposals include over £26m of investment with improvements at:
- Doncaster Dome
- Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub
- Dearne Valley Leisure Centre
- Adwick Leisure Complex
“Proposals also include a fully funded NEW Leisure Facility for Edlington - (more details on this will be released as part of the budget process).”
We will bring you more details of the work planned as it develops
