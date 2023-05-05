Major new interactive light and sound installation Glass House to launch at Cast in Doncaster anniversary celebrations

The £60,000 project has been funded by Arts Council England, Cast in Doncaster, Flux Rotherham and both Wakefield and Barnsley Council.

The fully interactive solar-powered installation was inspired by Wayne’s research into the work of celebrated American inventor and systems theorist Richard Buckminster Fuller, whose pioneering work with geometric shapes and structures will be a important influence on the development of The Glass House.

The piece is being created in collaboration with producer Amy Dalton-Hardy,York-based composer Nicholas Lewis and Sheffield arts fabrications specialists Nelson and Woodward - artist duo Annie Nelson and Chris Woodward.

Artist Wayne Sables

And it has now been confirmed that The Glass House will debut at Cast in Doncaster’s 10th anniversary celebration on November 3 - an evening that will also see Wayne unveiling a special projection mapping project in which images of Doncaster people explaining what cast means to them will be projected onto the theatre’s exterior.

The Glass House will then go on to form part of Light up Wakefield on November 17,18 and 19 before illuminating Barnsley’s Bright Night celebrations on November 24 and 25 and then making a Rotherham appearance before Christmas.

The piece will have a strong environmental theme, with solar power providing all the energy to maintain the light and sound experience at every showing.

“My aim from the very start of the project and throughout the development of the whole concert was that The Glass House should be a genuinely Yorkshire based work and that everybody involved should be based within 30 miles of my home in Doncaster,” Wayne explained.

Glass House

“I am delighted to have been able to attract such great Yorkshire creatives to bring my vision to life and am confident that in addition to a great piece of art, we are also creating working relationships that will grow over time and deliver a whole range of similar projects.”

