Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teams will be working for nine days from Saturday 17 to early morning on Monday 26 February to strengthen one of the walls of the Stainforth & Keadby canal which needs repair. During the work, new rails and other fresh track equipment will also be installed on the railway bridge.

Engineers will be draining part of the canal before knocking down part of its north wall and installing a new, prefabricated concrete slab onto the wall, stabilising it and allowing train services to run over the bridge for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nine-day programme of work will result in passengers experiencing smoother and more reliable journeys as they travel by train.

Major engineering work at Keadby sliding bridge means train service changes in February.

The original Keadby sliding bridge dates to the late 1800s and is the only bridge of its kind in the UK. The railway it carries is one of the busiest routes for freight services on Britain’s rail network and connects passengers between Doncaster and the Lincolnshire coast.

Due to the improvements, there will be changes to passenger services between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

Rail replacement services will operate on all days between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For TransPennine Express passengers, replacement bus services will operate each day between Doncaster and Scunthorpe non-stop in both directions. Train services will continue to run between Liverpool Lime Street and Doncaster and also Scunthorpe to Cleethorpes.

Northern will operate a Monday to Saturday replacement coach service that will call at Kirk Sandall, Hatfield & Stainforth, Thorne South, Crowle, Althorpe, and Scunthorpe.

Passengers are encouraged to check their journeys before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.

Matt Rice, Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “This extensive programme of upgrades to Keadby sliding bridge and the canal wall will be beneficial for our passengers as they experience smoother, more reliable journeys as they travel by train between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a large-scale piece of work, but we have deliberately planned to carry it out in a longer period so that our engineers can work to deliver all the vital maintenance and upgrades at once, rather than causing multiple periods of disruption. However, we know that this work will be disruptive to passengers, and we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

“We would encourage all passengers to check how their journey may be affected ahead of travelling via National Rail Enquiries or their train operator. I also want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding throughout this period.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “We welcome this investment in the region’s rail infrastructure and the benefits the works will bring to our passengers travelling between South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire. Whilst there will be short term inconvenience, this is about long-term improvements to the network and we ask for customers’ patience and understanding during the period of disruption.”

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We want to thank our customers for their patience as Network Rail carries out an extensive programme of upgrades to Keadby sliding bridge which will provide long-term improvements to the network.

“We are advising customers to check before they travel at www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates or National Rail Enquiries.”