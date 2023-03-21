The Made in Chelsea star is set to pound the pavements of South Yorkshire ahead of his run in Wakefield as part of a tough challenge to complete 76 marathons across 76 cities in 76 days in aid of the Samaritans.

Josh aims to raise a whopping £1 million for the suicide prevention charity.

The athlete, campaigner and TV personality began his ‘Run 4 1 Million’ challenge on February 27 and will arrive in Wakefield on Friday, March 24.

He will be running in Sheffield on Thursday.

Already the holder of two world record titles, Josh’s journey will cover all cities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales in a bid to raise awareness about mental health and help save lives.

Having battled with mental health since his teenage years, and with suicide being the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50, Josh launched ‘Run 4 1 Million’ to demonstrate that anything is possible if you set your mind and body to it.

“Having struggled with mental health myself to the point I thought about ending my life, I was fortunate enough to get support from several incredible professionals, my family, and friends. I’m very aware though, not everyone is as lucky,” he said.

Josh Patterson aims to raise £1m for Samaritans by running 76 marathons in 76 days.

"My life has changed immeasurably since that moment and I’m now in a place where I want to show others they are not alone, and things can and will get better.

"Through testing my own limits with endurance sport, I have built strength, resilience, and best of all, a community I love. Setting myself near impossible challenges has been a vital tool to attract attention and to shine a light on mental health.

Josh has already raised over £27,000 for Samaritans and £47,000 for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) and aims to raise £1m for Samaritans to help answer an incredible 200,000 calls.

"Whether you are personally struggling or have been impacted by mental health through a loved one, I hope that this mammoth challenge will inspire people to reach out, speak out, and know they are not alone.

"So come and join me in one of the cities for a run or to say hey and if I don’t see you in person, all I ask is for you to spread the word about the challenge. Together let’s make a World Record and get more people exercising while talking about how they are genuinely feeling.”