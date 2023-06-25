News you can trust since 1925
M18 motorway reopened but Doncaster Road remained closed following police incident

The M18 motorway reopened late last night but Doncaster Road remained closed following a police incident.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST

We reported at around 8pm that the northbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4 was closed due to the incident.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted at 10.30pm: “TRAFFIC UPDATE: The M18 North and Southbound has re-opened. Doncaster Road remains closed while officers are at the scene. Thank you to everyone for your patience.”

We have contact the force to ascertain what the incident involved and will bring you details when we can.

Traffic was at a standstilTraffic was at a standstil
