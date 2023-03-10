The M1 was closed in both directions between junctions 30 and 31 at 1.05pm today (Friday 10 March) after the crane caught fire on the northbound carriageway.

The fire service advises that this is likely to be a protracted operation to extinguish the fire and that the northbound carriageway will need to remain closed for several hours.

There are currently delays of around 45 minutes on the northbound carriageway and 20 minutes on the southbound carriageway. There is congestion of three miles in both directions.

The scene earlier this afternoon

The diversion route is as follows:

Northbound

Vehicles under 14'3" should follow the solid circle diversion symbol: Exit the M1 northbound at J30 and take the 3rd exit at the roundabout onto the A616 At the next roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A619 and continue for 4.9 miles At the next roundabout, take the 2nd exit to continue on the A619 for 1 mile before keeping left to join the A60 Continue on the A60 for 1 mile until the next roundabout Take the 2nd exit onto the A57 and continue for 8 miles to then re-join the M1 northbound at J31

Vehicles over 14'3" should follow the solid triangle diversion symbol: Exit the M1 northbound at J30 and then take the 1st exit onto the A6135 and continue for 3.2 miles until the B6052 junction Turn right at the junction and join the B6052 and then straight onto the B6053 Continue for 2.8 miles, taking the 2nd exit at every roundabout At the roundabout with the A57, take the 3rd exit onto the A57 and continue northbound for 3.5 miles to then re-join the M1 at J31.

Southbound

Vehicles under 14'3" should follow the hollow square diversion symbol: Exit the M1 southbound at J31 and take the 1st exit at the roundabout onto the A57 Continue on the A57 southbound for 9 miles until the roundabout with the A60 Take the 3rd exit to join the A60 and continue for 1 mile, bearing right onto the A619 Continue on the A619 for 5.9 miles until the roundabout with the A616 Take the 3rd exit onto the A616 and continue onward to then re-join the M1 southbound at J30

