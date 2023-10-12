M1 remains closed in South Yorkshire after collision resulted in a lorry coming to rest on the concrete central reservation barrier
Earlier this morning two cars and an LGV were in a collision resulting in the lorry coming to rest on the concrete central reservation barrier.
Recovery will be complex, requiring the continued closure of both carriageways throughout the morning peak.
Once recovery is completed clear up work can begin with treatment of a substantial oil spillage across the carriageway. Assessments on the road surface and central reservation barrier will then be required, with any potential emergency repairs needing to take place before the road can reopen.
Traffic is being diverted via local routes.
Road users should allow extra time for their journeys.
For up the minute information please follow @HighwaysYorks on X for any updates.