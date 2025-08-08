Lumo and Hull Trains welcome 90-year-old on ‘work experience’ to fulfil lifelong railway dream

Two of the UK’s leading open access train operators Lumo and Hull Trains have made dreams come true for 90-year-old Charlie Barker who recently became the oldest “work experience student” to join the teams for a day of immersive insight on the railway.

Charlie, a lifelong train enthusiast with a background in the rail industry, was welcomed onboard for a specially tailored work experience day that included a First Class journey with Hull Trains and an unforgettable cab ride with Lumo between London King’s Cross and Newcastle.

The initiative showcases the operators’ commitment to inclusivity, community connection, and lifelong learning, proving that it’s never too late to pursue a passion.

Charlie’s story began in 1951 at the age of 15 when he joined the railway as a Messenger Boy at Doncaster Goods Yard. At 16 he transferred to the Motive Power Depot at Carr Loco Sheds as an engine cleaner, eventually rising through the ranks at Doncaster.

Despite his dedication, the Beeching Cuts of the 1960s halted his dream of becoming a train driver, redirecting him into a career in the power industry.

That dream was revived earlier this year when Charlie met Rachel Firth, Lumo’s Customer Experience & Innovation Manager, on a train. Inspired by his story, Rachel arranged for Charlie to finally step into the cab of a state-of-the-art electric Lumo train, decades after his original career path was cut short.

Charlie, who lives in Goole, said: “The whole experience was absolutely fabulous. Being treated to First Class with Hull Trains and then riding in the cab with one of Lumo’s brilliant drivers was the highlight. It was wonderful to be back in a railway environment, this time as a work experience student!”

Rachel Firth, Customer Experience & Innovation Manager at Lumo, said: “Charlie’s passion and background were truly inspiring. We often talk about careers on the railway beginning young, but why shouldn’t they also come full circle later in life? We were delighted to make him our oldest work experience recruit yet.”

Paul Jackson, Head of Customer and Stakeholder Engagement at Lumo and Hull Trains, said: “Charlie’s story is a powerful reminder of the joy our industry can bring. It was an honour to welcome him onboard to spend the day with us.”

Lumo and Hull Trains continue to champion people-powered, community-driven rail; connecting customers of all ages to meaningful journeys. Lumo was recently awarded the Clear Assured Bronze Standard, a globally-recognised standard that’s awarded to businesses which can demonstrate their commitment to inclusivity and diversity.