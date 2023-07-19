News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Lucky local has won £50,000 on Buzz Bingo in Doncaster

A lucky local has won £50,000 at Buzz Bingo Doncaster on Wheatley Hall Road. The bingo-goer is planning to use the life-changing winnings to enjoy retirement with their partner.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:55 BST

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular bingo player who has been visiting Buzz Bingo Doncaster since it first opened and is the 99th person to win the £50,000 Big Buzz Special jackpot.

Those who fancy their chances at being the 100th Big Buzz Special winner can play the jackpot game every afternoon and evening Main Event. Members who call “House” in 40 numbers or less win the £50,000 jackpot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tracy Lowth, General Manager at Buzz Bingo Doncaster, said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.

One anoymous player won a £50k jackpotOne anoymous player won a £50k jackpot
One anoymous player won a £50k jackpot
Most Popular

“Fingers crossed we’ll be celebrating the 100th Big Buzz Special winner in our club too!”

Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win the 99th £50,000 Big Buzz Special Jackpot at Buzz Bingo Doncaster. That’s almost £5million given away on this jackpot alone!”

And added: “Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For those looking to get in on the action, new members can play for free on their first four visits.

Related topics:DoncasterBuzz Bingo