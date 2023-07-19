The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular bingo player who has been visiting Buzz Bingo Doncaster since it first opened and is the 99th person to win the £50,000 Big Buzz Special jackpot.

Those who fancy their chances at being the 100th Big Buzz Special winner can play the jackpot game every afternoon and evening Main Event. Members who call “House” in 40 numbers or less win the £50,000 jackpot.

Tracy Lowth, General Manager at Buzz Bingo Doncaster, said “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.

One anoymous player won a £50k jackpot

“Fingers crossed we’ll be celebrating the 100th Big Buzz Special winner in our club too!”

Chief Operating Officer at Buzz Bingo, Stevie Shaves, said “The atmosphere in club when there’s a win is always incredible, and we’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win the 99th £50,000 Big Buzz Special Jackpot at Buzz Bingo Doncaster. That’s almost £5million given away on this jackpot alone!”

And added: “Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community.”

