Lucky Doncaster crossbreed to head to Crufts 2024 for Scrufft semi-final

The Scruffts heat, the second of six to be held this year, took place at Newark Showground, as part of the All About Dogs Show.

The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from all over the region but just four have made it through to the next stage, earning them a place in the semi-final stages at Crufts 2024.

The overall winners of the semi-final will then have the chance to compete in the final, also at Crufts 2024.

Diesel and Claire Whitehead, Scruffts winners at All About Dogs Newark, with judge Charlotte McNamara. Credit Alan Doyle and The Kennel Club

Speaking of their win, Claire said: “We are absolutely ecstatic about the result and to be able to take the old man to Crufts, which I attend every year, will be a true honour.”

The Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year competition, exclusively supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved, is open to all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs, of all shapes, sizes and age (as long as they are over six months).

Judging the competitors on the day was Charlotte McNamara who had the tough decision of choosing just one winner for each of the four classes: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog, Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch, Golden Oldie Crossbreed and the Good Citizen Dog Training scheme class.

All dogs competing were judged against the following qualities:

Good character

Good health

Good personality

Good temperament with people and other dogs

The four class winners are now preparing to compete at Crufts 2024, which will be held at the NEC Birmingham next March, where the judges will be making the difficult decision of choosing the Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.

