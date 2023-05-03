Lucky Doncaster crossbreed to head to Crufts 2024 for Scrufft semi-final
Diesel, a 13-year-old Airedale Terrier/Labrador cross from Doncaster, owned by Claire Whitehead, has been named the ‘Golden Oldie” in a regional heat for Scruffts, the annual crossbreed competition run by The Kennel Club, and will go on to compete in the semi-final stages hosted at the world’s most famous dog show, Crufts, in 2024.
The Scruffts heat, the second of six to be held this year, took place at Newark Showground, as part of the All About Dogs Show.
The competition attracted crossbreeds and their owners from all over the region but just four have made it through to the next stage, earning them a place in the semi-final stages at Crufts 2024.
The overall winners of the semi-final will then have the chance to compete in the final, also at Crufts 2024.
Speaking of their win, Claire said: “We are absolutely ecstatic about the result and to be able to take the old man to Crufts, which I attend every year, will be a true honour.”
The Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year competition, exclusively supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved, is open to all crossbreeds and mixed breed dogs, of all shapes, sizes and age (as long as they are over six months).
Judging the competitors on the day was Charlotte McNamara who had the tough decision of choosing just one winner for each of the four classes: Most Handsome Crossbreed Dog, Prettiest Crossbreed Bitch, Golden Oldie Crossbreed and the Good Citizen Dog Training scheme class.
All dogs competing were judged against the following qualities:
Good character
Good health
Good personality
Good temperament with people and other dogs
The four class winners are now preparing to compete at Crufts 2024, which will be held at the NEC Birmingham next March, where the judges will be making the difficult decision of choosing the Scruffts Family Crossbreed Dog of the Year.
Throughout the year, heats of the popular Scruffts contest, which is exclusively supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved, are taking place at events around the country in search of crossbreeds with that extra special something.
The four class winners from each heat will receive delicious goodies from James Wellbeloved and ultimately the four category finalists next year’s Scruffts will each win a year’s supply of food for their dog.
