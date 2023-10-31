Love Island Zach says he won't move to Doncaster as he addresses Molly Marsh split rumours
The pair got together on this summer’s series of the hit ITV1 dating show – but in recent weeks there has been speculation their relationship was on the rocks after Doncaster’s Molly, 22, posted a TikTok referencing being ‘dumped.’
However Zach has laughed off split rumours and said there relationship is still strong despite the pair living 170 miles away from each other.
But he also said he has no plans to move to Doncaster to live with Molly – and believes the couple will end up living somewhere between London and Yorkshire.
Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Zach said: "I have a bit of a laugh when I hear about split rumours.
"You can see on my past posts that I make a joke about me and Molly breaking up, when she's actually in the background.
"It's so easy to find the negative in things.
"At the end of the day, the world is the world.
"I'm not one to take it seriously, say what you want, I know what's going on in my life and if I know the facts then whatever is out there, I don't take it to heart, it's just silent noise."
The basketball player - who lives in east London - said he has no plans to move up to Molly's hometown Doncaster anytime soon, saying he's a "city boy".
Speaking about how they're navigating a long-distance relationship, Zach said: "The distance is not a problem for us, she's always in London for work.
"London is the place for work and I do enjoy my time here and I've been a city kid my whole life.
"Obviously certain conversations we're having about the next step and moving in with each other.
"I don't think I'd move to Doncaster, my mum is here but I think we'd find somewhere in the middle.
"It's a big step and I do have to remind myself that it still has only been a couple of months, there's no point rushing a big process."