Love Island star 'engaged' to Doncaster reality TV show favourite after one month of dating
Love Island contestant Georgia Steel has got engaged to Doncaster reality TV star Callum Izzard after one month of dating, according to reports.
The Love Island star, 21, confirmed her romance with Callum, 23, on September 8 when they were pictured walking hand in hand at health spa Champneys.
She has kept quiet on the rumours, but several national tabloid newspapers have reported that Ibiza Weekender star Callum has already popped the question.
He is said to have proposed to her on the set of the US winter version of Ex On The Beach, named Ex On The Peak.
Doncaster born Callum, previously starred as a rep on ITV2 show Ibiza Weekender, as well as series five of Celebs Go Dating.
Last year, he revealed how he had slept with 250 women.
In 2010, he won Doncaster's Got Talent and also has a BA in drama from the University Of Lincoln. He has also done modelling work and played Kenickie in a production of Grease.