She may be one of the famous faces of Love Island now.

But South Yorkshire beauty Molly Marsh’s first taste of fame arrived right here in Sheffield – when she hit the stage for a high profile appearance at a Crucible Theatre musical.

And here we have put together a selection of pictures of Molly before she became a national household name on the ITV show which is currently on the nation’s TV screens.

Molly, from Doncaster, is described by the ITV publicists as a musical theatre performer and social media creator. But her big break in musical theatre came in 2013 when she was cast in Oliver! in the city.

She was picked to join the cast of the award winning musical at the age of 11, beating scores of children at open auditions to win a spot in the children's ensemble of the Sheffield Theatres production of Lionel Bart's hit show, which ran in November 2013 at the Crucible. She was photographed by our photographers at the time.

Appearing in the paper in the August before the show ran, she said she was really excited and couldn’t wait to start rehearsals.

Molly also appeared in the Star’s Doncaster edition a few years later, in December 2016, when she sang as a pupil at the Trinity Academy school carol service.

And her list of South Yorkshire honours also includes winning a trophy in the Songs from the Shows category in the Don Valley Festival, also in 2016.

Love Island is currently running on ITV.

Molly is currently paired with Sheffield gas fitter Mitchel Taylor.

