Love Island final: Doncaster's Molly Marsh to discover fate as show reaches climax
The 21-year-old social media influencer and theatre performer is part of one of four couples still vying for the £50,000 prize.
However, Molly and partner Zach Noble are the rank outsiders to win this year's ITV2 show.
Earlier in the series, Molly was booted out in a shock twist, but allowed to return to the villa, to the surprise of both viewers and contestants.
She was brutally dumped in a twist that saw returning season 2 star Kady McDermott forced to choose a boy to steal.
She chose Zach, with Molly immediately receiving a text saying she'd been dumped.
Four couples are left in the running – Molly and Zach as well as Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Jess Harding and Sammy and Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki.
The final will air tonight at 9pm on ITV2.