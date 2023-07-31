News you can trust since 1925
Love Island final: Doncaster's Molly Marsh to discover fate as show reaches climax

Doncaster Love Island star Molly Marsh will discover her fate tonight as the hit show reaches its climax.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Jul 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

The 21-year-old social media influencer and theatre performer is part of one of four couples still vying for the £50,000 prize.

However, Molly and partner Zach Noble are the rank outsiders to win this year's ITV2 show.

Earlier in the series, Molly was booted out in a shock twist, but allowed to return to the villa, to the surprise of both viewers and contestants.

Doncaster's Molly Marsh is in the running to win TV's Love Island.Doncaster's Molly Marsh is in the running to win TV's Love Island.
She was brutally dumped in a twist that saw returning season 2 star Kady McDermott forced to choose a boy to steal.

She chose Zach, with Molly immediately receiving a text saying she'd been dumped.

Four couples are left in the running – Molly and Zach as well as Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Jess Harding and Sammy and Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki.

The final will air tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

