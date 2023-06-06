Love Island: Doncaster's Molly Marsh paired with Sheffield's Mitchel Taylor

Viewers were able to vote for who coupled up with who, as the series showcased a new twist.

The first five contestants were lined up and awaited the arrival of the next five to find out who they were being matched with.

Presenter Maya Jama dropped the bombshell after making her entrance in a stunning white crochet dress.

Doncaster's Molly Marsh and Sheffield's Mitchel Taylor have been paired in Love Island. (Photos: ITV).

The new season launched last night with Doncaster’s Molly Marsh, a musical theatre performer and social media influencer, making her first appearance on our screens.

The daughter of former Coronation Street star Janet Marsh, Molly, who is 21, said before she went into the villa that she is ‘quite old-fashioned’. It has now been revealed who the influencer has coupled up with.

Announced by presenter Maya Jama, the public chose to couple Molly with Mitchel Taylor. The 26-year-old gas engineer from Sheffield has promised to be a gentleman, as he vows he wants to settle down.

Viewers enjoyed a shake-up to the format for the tenth series, with the female and male contestants entering the villa together. The former order of things was ditched, as Maya Jama told the Islanders that the decision on couples had already been made by the public.

It is the first time she has presented the summer version of the show since taking over from Laura Whitmore. She made her debut for the winter series, filmed in South Africa in January.