Love Island: Doncaster's Molly Marsh chokes back tears after missing victory in TV final

The 21-year-old social media influencer and theatre performer finished in fourth place in the final of the ITV2 show last night, with the £50,000 prize going to Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

The TikTok star could be seen choking back tears after host Maya Jama announced the result.

The couple, who have been together on and off since Zach’s bombshell entry into the villa and who were seen expressing their “love” for one another during an emotional episode, gushed over their experience on the show and their plans for the future.

Molly and Zach missed out on victory in the final of Love Island. (Photo: ITV2).

The duo reached the final alongside fellow islanders Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowack, both 25, Tyrique Hyde, 24, and Ella Thomas, 23 and Sammy Root and Jess Harding, both 22.

Speaking to host Maya Jama, Molly recalled her journey in the villa, reminiscing on her time with Mitch.

“It was a lot so soon. It was very overwhelming.”

But after finding love with Zach, Molly gushed that she was thrilled ot be sitting here with Zach.

“I did not expect to be here. On that flight home I didn’t expect to be here.

Speaking of his romance with Kady after Molly left the villa, Molly said: “It was definitely a shock.

“I thought we were in a strong place, I had a good mindset but it happened for a reason.”

When asked about how he felt when Molly returned at Casa Amor, Zach admitted: “I thought I needed a therapist like I was seeing things.

“I’m officially hallucinating. The second I saw her I was like this is it.”

Ty and Ella were soon announced as third runners-up, leaving Whitney and Lochan and Jess and Sammy in as the final two.

In a shocking result, Sammy and Jess, who were recently voted least compatible by the public, were announced as this year’s winners.