Love Island: Doncaster's Molly Marsh begins quest to win ITV reality show

21-year-old Molly is one of ten hopefuls entering the villa in the ITV show which begins its tenth series tonight at 9pm.

It is the second year in a row Doncaster has been represented on the show, following in the footsteps of Haris Namani who appeared in last year’s series.

Her family are no strangers to the spotlight – her actress mum Janet Marsh has appeared in Coronation Street in a number of roles.

Molly Marsh is bidding to win Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

Molly was the third contestant to be officially announced but she has been heavily rumoured for the show for several weeks as she bids to win the £50,000 prize.

An influencer with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram @mollygracemarsh, she said: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa.

"Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible."

She is the daughter of actress Janet Marsh who has appeared in Corrie in three different roles, playing a nurse, a receptionist, and then an ITU nurse.

She's also appeared in series like Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, Love, Lies and Records, and Still Open All Hours.

As for why she wants to join the show, Marsh said: "I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there."

Last year, Doncaster’s Haris Namani, 21, an amateur boxer was dumped from the villa hours after footage of him punching a man to the ground in a brawl in Bowers Fold several years ago emerged.

The TV salesman’s arrival on the show was met with excitement among friends and family, but within days of being unveiled, his experience soured when the brawl video emerged.

In a statement after his eviction from the villa, Haris said: “I’m devastated that this video has been seen. It’s not a reflection of my character.

“I’m not someone that goes looking for fights and I didn’t want to be in that situation.

“This was a heat of the moment thing. The video doesn’t show everything that happened. Afterwards, we met up and we cleared the air. We’ve shaken hands and we get along now.”

There were also claims in national newspapers that his victim was left with mental health scars after the attack just off Doncaster’s party street Silver Street in May 2021.