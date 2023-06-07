Love Island: Doncaster's Molly and Sheffield's Mitchel share first kiss in villa

Romance is already flying in the ITV villa as the South Yorkshire pair shared the love on the first night.

Mitchel, a gas engineer from Sheffield, and Molly, a musical theatre performer from Doncaster, were paired after a shock public vote ahead of the series.

However, the picture-perfect couple seem to be getting on just fine as Molly asked Mitchel for a ‘spoon’ in bed on the first night, and they share the first romantic kiss of the series.

Mitchel and Molly shared the first kiss on TV's Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

Speaking to the girls after her first night sharing a bed with Mitchel, Molly said “He is very cuddly and I am very cuddly and I just loved it.”

Mitchel and Molly’s kiss was the first to be seen outside of a challenge inside the series. However, there could be trouble in paradise as when Mitchel was asked who he ‘fancies most’ he also chose fellow blonde Jess. Meanwhile, Molly also revealed she was most threatened by Jess in the challenge.

Molly added: “I’ve got a connection with Mitchel straight away, but I want to see everyones vibe.” Before revealing she hasn’t ‘spoken to him much’ the following morning.

