Love Island: Doncaster's Molly and Sheffield's Mitchel share first kiss in villa

Doncaster's Molly Marsh and Sheffield’s Mitchel Taylor have shared their first kiss after being paired together in TV’s Love Island.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

Romance is already flying in the ITV villa as the South Yorkshire pair shared the love on the first night.

Mitchel, a gas engineer from Sheffield, and Molly, a musical theatre performer from Doncaster, were paired after a shock public vote ahead of the series.

However, the picture-perfect couple seem to be getting on just fine as Molly asked Mitchel for a ‘spoon’ in bed on the first night, and they share the first romantic kiss of the series.

Mitchel and Molly shared the first kiss on TV's Love Island. (Photo: ITV).Mitchel and Molly shared the first kiss on TV's Love Island. (Photo: ITV).
Speaking to the girls after her first night sharing a bed with Mitchel, Molly said “He is very cuddly and I am very cuddly and I just loved it.”

Mitchel and Molly’s kiss was the first to be seen outside of a challenge inside the series. However, there could be trouble in paradise as when Mitchel was asked who he ‘fancies most’ he also chose fellow blonde Jess. Meanwhile, Molly also revealed she was most threatened by Jess in the challenge.

Molly added: “I’ve got a connection with Mitchel straight away, but I want to see everyones vibe.” Before revealing she hasn’t ‘spoken to him much’ the following morning.

Ahead of joining the show, shed said: "I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there."

