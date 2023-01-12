News you can trust since 1925
Love Island: Doncaster's Haris Namani rank outsider to win reality show

Doncaster’s Haris Namani has been named as one of the rank outsiders to win the upcoming series of Love Island.

By Darren Burke
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 2:01pm

21-year-old TV salesman Haris is among one of ten contestants looking for love in the villa when the show returns to ITV next week for its winter series.

But Haris is only ranked fourth out of the five boys to win the show, with odds of 9-2.

Will Young, Kai Fagan and Shaq Muhammad are all classed above Haris, with only Ron Hall having worse odds.

Haris Namani is starring on the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).
For the girls, Lana Jenkins is favourite with odds of 2-1, followed by Anna-May Robey.

Olivia Hawkins and Tanyel Revan take up the middle ground with Tanya Manhenga the outsider.

Sports betting company OLBG compiled odds on the islanders which are tipped to finish as the top male and female contestants.

You can view the full odds and research into this year’s show HERE

