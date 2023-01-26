Love Island: Doncaster's Haris Namani 'devastated' by punch video as he's evicted from show
Doncaster Love Island star Haris Namani says he is ‘devastated’ by a street brawl video which saw him punch a rival to the ground following his eviction from the show.
Viewers saw the 21-year-old TV salesman leave the South African villa in last night’s ITV show – just hours after footage emerged of him involved in a brawl in Doncaster city centre.
The amateur boxer told The Sun the punch-up was 'a heat of the moment thing’ and 'would never happen again.’
He said: “I’m devastated that this video has been seen, it’s not a reflection of my character.
“I’m not someone that goes looking for fights and I didn’t want to be in that situation. This was a heat of the moment thing.
“The video doesn’t show everything that happened. Afterwards we met up and we cleared the air; we’ve shaken hands and we get along now.
“It’s not something that would happen again.”
Speaking of his time in the villa and cosying up with Olivia, he said: "It was only just getting good!
"From the get-go me and her had mutual attraction to each other.
"When we coupled up I felt we were getting closer than we were at the start.
"She’s a very good looking girl, her energy, the way she presented herself, the flirting, the funny side to her, she was a nice girl as well."
He added: "We had a conversation just after the decision was made.
"You never know what could happen. Never say never."