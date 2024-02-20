Love Island All Stars: How did Doncaster's Georgia Steel fare in shows's grand final?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night’s live final – which reunited stars from previous series of Love Island – saw Doncaster’s Georgia and partner Toby Aromolaran down to the last five couples.

But it was Molly Smith and Tom Clare who claimed victory as they triumphed over Callum Jones and Jess Gale ina dramatic finale.

Doncaster's Georgia and partner Toby were bidding for victory in the Love Island final. (Photo: ITV).

It meant her ex Callum clinched runners up spot alongside his new partner, Jess.

Molly, 29, and Tom, 24, had been bookies’ favourite to win since they first coupled up two weeks ago.

After being declared the winners and securing the £50,000 prize, Tom told host Maya Jama "my mind's blown" - while Molly was visibly shaking as she shouted "what the hell".

The All Stars series was billed as a celebration of Love Island’s ten series on air and gathered some of the most popular Islanders from over the last nine years.

25-year-old Georgia, who initially appeared in series four as a “bombshell” contestant, was coupled up with Josh Denzel, until he left her during Casa Amor.

Georgia spent the rest of the series with Sam Bird, and the couple were eliminated towards the end of the series.