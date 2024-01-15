Love Island All Stars: Doncaster's Georgia Steel returns to hit TV show
and live on Freeview channel 276
Love Island All Stars will see a string of former contestants returning for a second chance at romance.
And with the cast list featuring fan favourites, villains and former couples, it won’t be long until things get spicy in the villa in South Africa.
25-year-old Georgia, who appeared in series four, has been revealed as one of the hopefuls on the latest series which begins on ITV tonight.
The long-rumoured spin-off series was announced last September, following the success of international all-stars series Love Island Games, which aired in the US in November.
While Love Island Games was not broadcast in the UK – despite featuring a number of stars from the original UK series – a show featuring stars from the British series is now on its way.
Initially a “bombshell” contestant on series four, she initially was coupled up with Josh Denzel, until he left her during Casa Amor. Georgia spent the rest of the series with Sam Bird, and the couple were eliminated towards the end of the series.
Georgia, who appeared on Love Island Games, said: “I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car – I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it a go?”
Maya Jama is back for hosting duties as this returning batch of islanders attempt to find love among a pool of former contestants on the show which airs on ITV at 9pm.