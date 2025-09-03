Love Cheats: Doncaster people wanted to star in romance frauds TV series

Doncaster people are being sought to star in a new series of an eye-opening documentary exposing romance fraudsters.

The second series of Love Cheats is on the way to Channel 4 and will be shining a light on the realities of romance fraud and relationship deception, revealing tales of people swindled out of huge sums of cash under the guise of love.

A spokesperson said: “Following the success of the first series, Love Cheats is back and we’re looking to hear from people in Doncaster and the surrounding area who may want to share their story in a safe and supportive way.

"Our aim is to give people a voice, raise awareness, and help protect others from going through the same experiences.

"We’d love to connect with local people who might want the chance to be heard.”

The original run hit the headlines courtesy of a fake aristocrat called Lord Bertie Underwood — real name Robert Madejski — who scammed his unsuspecting loving fiancee Megan Clarke by secretly taking out credit in her name, leaving her £30,000 in debt — while he was also sleeping with men on the side.

He was later jailed for fraud offences involving another victim.

Other big storylines from series one included a man falling in love with a mum of one who faked having cancer to con him out of almost £10,000, plus twin sisters who were defrauded by a scammer posing as a firefighter.

Plus, across the pond, a comic-loving man fell for the charms of an equally geeky girl with Multiple Sclerosis.

He paid for her medical care, as well as rent, before digging deeper into his pockets to fund the “life-changing treatment” she desperately needed.

In all, he paid out £80,000 of money he didn’t have.

And when he realised his dream girlfriend was a scammer, she falsely accused him of domestic abuse, fled to Japan, and targeted more victims.

If you are interested in appearing in the series, produced by Angel Eye Media and Channel 4, more details and applications are available HERE

To watch a trailer for the first series of the show, please click HERE