Louis Tomlinson's sister Phoebe, 19, reveals she's expecting first baby with footballer Jack Varley

19-year-old influencer Phoebe shared the news with her Instagram followers, posting a video of the moment she told her footballer boyfriend Jack Varley, 26.

The black and white clip, shared with her 1.1million followers, showed Phoebe’s shocked reaction as she saw her positive pregnancy test before she ran to tell her boyfriend in a touching moment.

She was inundated from sweet messages from friends and loved ones following the big reveal.

Phoebe Tomlinson and Jack Varley have announced they are expecting their first child.

Twin sister Daisy shared a slew of heart emojis while elder sibling Lottie Tomlinson penned: 'Can't wait to meet you baby', and her partner Lewis Burton shared: 'Congratulations to you both'.

Phoebe and Winterton Rangers player Jack began dating in early 2022, going Instagram official last August.

Phoebe's pregnancy has seen her follow in her elder siblings' footsteps, as Louis shares seven-year-old son Freddie with ex Briana Jungwirth.

Lottie welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Lucky, with boyfriend Lewis last August.

The joyous baby news comes after a slew of heartbreaking family tragedies.

Phoebe and her family lost their mother Johannah Deakin in December 2016 aged 43, following a battle with leukaemia.

In March 2019, the family suffered further devastation when sister Félicité Tomlinson died accidentally, aged just 18, from an overdose of cocaine, anxiety drug Xanax and painkillers.

As well as Louis, 28, and Lottie, Johannah was also mother to twins Daisy and Phoebe, and twins Ernest and Doris, aged just two when she passed away.

She was also grandmother to Louis' son Freddie, now four.

Johannah gave birth to Louis when she was 18, but split from his biological father Troy Austin, in 1997 when Louis was five.

She and Mark Tomlinson, whom Louis has said he considers his real dad, then had four children: Charlotte, Felicitie and twins Phoebe and Daisy.

In 2013, Johannah announced her engagement to doctor Dan Deakin and that the couple were expecting twins.

