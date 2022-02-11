Louis Tomlinson's sister Lottie reveals she's pregnant with Caroline Flack's ex

The 23-year-old revealed her happy news as she posed in her pants to show off her growing bump today.

She captioned the shots, one of which featured Lewis, 29, “Just the three of us.”

Lewis, who is Caroline Flack's ex, replied: “I love you both forever .”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Burton and Lottie Tomlinson have announced they are expecting their first child. (Photo: Instagram).

Make-up artist and influencer Lottie and former pro tennis star Lewis started dating in May 2020.

It was revealed they had grown close after hitting it off at a house party thrown by Caroline Flack's best pal Lou Teasdale.

The Sun reported that the pair have bonded over their grief, with Lottie losing her sister Felicite, 18, to an accidental drug overdose and her mum Johanna to cancer within the last four years.

TV host Caroline was just 40 when she was found dead at her home in North London in February 2020.

Lottie previously spoke about being 'baby mad' and wanting to start a family.

She said: "I’m excited for the future – I’ve got a lot I want to do workwise and I’m excited to meet someone and have my own family. My sisters and I are really maternal, baby mad.