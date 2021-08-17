Lottie Tomlinson pays tribute to late sister Félicité on what would have been her 21st birthday

Lottie Tomlinson (right) paid an emotional tribute to her late sister on what would have been her 21st birthday. (Photo: Lottie Tomlinson/Instagram).

Félicité died in March 2019 from an accidental overdose of cocaine, anxiety drug Xanax and painkillers.

Lottie, 23 - who is the sister of Doncaster One Direction star Louis - took to Instagram Stories on Monday to honour her sibling, sharing a glamorous photo of the pair at an event alongside a heartfelt caption.

She wrote: “My beautiful baby sister and best friend would have been 21 today. Not a day goes by that I don't miss you.

“I miss my sister but more so I miss my friend.

“You were the best person to talk to about everything. I think of what you would have been like today, what you would have been doing.

“But instead you're safe with Mama looking after us all from up there,' she continued, referencing their mother Johannah Deakin who passed away in December 2016, aged 43, following a battle with leukaemia.

'Until we meet again, I will make you proud x,' Lottie concluded.

She also shared to Instagram a quote by Morgan Harper Nichols, which read: 'Going through things you never thought you'd go through will only take you places you never thought you'd get to.'

Last year, Lottie discussed the tragic deaths of her mother and sister and how she has 'got to a good point' with her grief after undergoing counselling.

Appearing on Lorraine, the social media sensation revealed therapy after Félicité's death helped her with the grieving process.

Discussing her mother's death, she said: 'It was really fast. That made it harder. We didn't have time to get our head around things and process it. She was the best.

'She made her whole life about us and did everything for us. She was the sweetest, kindest woman.

Lorraine asked: 'And then three years later, your poor sister. Have you learned anything that has helped you?'

Lottie said: 'I feel like I was able to deal with it a lot better with my sister. I had picked up a few coping mechanisms.