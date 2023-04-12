News you can trust since 1925
"Looks like someone had a wild evening!" Condom and false teeth found in Doncaster park

A condom and a set of false teeth have been discovered in a Doncaster park by a bemused visitor.

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

The birth control device – along with one half of a pair of dentures - were found at the Rocket Field, a children’s playground in Mexborough earlier this week.

Sharing the unusual discovery online, the man who made the find joked: “Looks like someone’s had a wild evening on Rocket Field!”

The scene was completed with a discarded cigarette end.

A condom, false teeth and a discarded cigarette end were found in a Doncaster playground.A condom, false teeth and a discarded cigarette end were found in a Doncaster playground.
A condom, false teeth and a discarded cigarette end were found in a Doncaster playground.
Fellow social media users reacted with amusement at the find.

One posted: “Been looking for my bottom set of teeth.”

Another added: “It's my ex!!!! I recognise his new girlfriends teeth!”

Another posted: “Looks like a poor version of Cinderella, there will be someone outside the bus station with the teeth for people to try on tomorrow.”

Last year, a mum spoke of her shock after her young daughter found a vibrator in a Doncaster park, saying: “Look mummy, I’ve found a pink banana!”

