"Looks like someone had a wild evening!" Condom and false teeth found in Doncaster park
A condom and a set of false teeth have been discovered in a Doncaster park by a bemused visitor.
The birth control device – along with one half of a pair of dentures - were found at the Rocket Field, a children’s playground in Mexborough earlier this week.
Sharing the unusual discovery online, the man who made the find joked: “Looks like someone’s had a wild evening on Rocket Field!”
The scene was completed with a discarded cigarette end.
Fellow social media users reacted with amusement at the find.
One posted: “Been looking for my bottom set of teeth.”
Another added: “It's my ex!!!! I recognise his new girlfriends teeth!”
Another posted: “Looks like a poor version of Cinderella, there will be someone outside the bus station with the teeth for people to try on tomorrow.”
Last year, a mum spoke of her shock after her young daughter found a vibrator in a Doncaster park, saying: “Look mummy, I’ve found a pink banana!”