Looking for love? This Doncaster pub is hosting a singles night

If you are looking for love, a Doncaster pub is hosting a speed dating singles night later this month.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:50 am
The Sportsman in Armthorpe Road will be the venue for the event where people of all ages and genders will be able to look for love.

The singles night will take place from 7pm and all are welcome to attend the event which will be held on September 14.

More details are available from the pub’s Facebook page, which can be found HERE

The Sportsman is hosting a singles night.
