Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sportsman in Armthorpe Road will be the venue for the event where people of all ages and genders will be able to look for love.

The singles night will take place from 7pm and all are welcome to attend the event which will be held on September 14.

More details are available from the pub’s Facebook page, which can be found HERE