Look past superstition and adopt a black cat, says Doncaster RSPCA

The RSPCA has urged people to ignore myths and superstitions about black cats and adopt one – with a furry feline at its Doncaster centre looking for a home.

New statistics from the RSPCA show that nearly half (47%) of cats in RSPCA care are black or black and white - yet are often the last to be chosen for adoption.

On National Black Cat Day (27 October) - which is just days before Halloween - the animal welfare charity is urging potential adopters to consider offering a black cat a new home as the charity continues its month-long rehoming campaign Adoptober.

The RSPCA is also seeking to dispel the spooky superstitions surrounding black cats - from myths about luck, to tales of witchcraft.

Opposum is one of many black cats looking for a home.

Last year alone, black and black and white cats made up 47% of cats in RSPCA care - with 1,096 black and 1,501 black-and-white cats arriving at National Animal Centres. That’s more than ten times the number of white cats (97) and over five times more than ginger cats (184)

Yet despite being the most common, black cats also face longer waits for adoption. On average, black cats stay in care for 71 days, and black-and-white cats for 69 days, compared to 64 days for tabbies.

Alice Potter, RSPCA cat welfare expert, said: “Black cats are still being overlooked in rescue centres, often due to outdated superstitions and the myth that they bring bad luck. Sadly, they’re also sometimes seen as less ‘photogenic’ for social media, which can affect adoption interest.

“But the truth is, black cats are just as affectionate, playful and full of personality as any other cat. This National Black Cat Day, we’re encouraging people to see past the myths - and the filters - and give these beautiful ‘mini panthers’ the loving homes they deserve.”

Among them is Opposum, aged five, who is housed at RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch and described as a playful cat full of fun.

Now fully recovered from a paw injury, he is ready for his forever home.

He is a loving, chatty cat who adores cheek rubs, treats, and playtime. He’d thrive with another cat and could live with children aged 10+.

Black cat myths and legends

They bring bad luck - or good luck depending on which direction they cross your path

They are associated with witches, either as their ‘familiars’ or the witches themselves in disguise

A black cat walking away from you is a bad omen

In 16th-century Italy, it was believed that death would come if a black cat lay on someone’s sickbed

In Japan, it is often believed a black cat signifies you will be lucky in love

In Ancient Egypt, black cats were held in high esteem because they resembled Bastet, the cat-headed Egyptian goddess of home, fertility and protection

In Scotland, seeing a black cat appear on your doorstep is a sign of prosperity and good weather

Alice added: “Black cats can’t bring you bad luck or good luck - and they certainly can’t predict the weather - but they do need forever homes!

"The colour of an animal’s fur makes no difference to how much love they have to give. We would ask anyone looking to bring a rescue cat into their life to please consider adopting a black cat.”

To adopt a car, please go to Find A Pet and fill out a Perfect Match Form.

The plea for homes comes as the RSPCA reveals that the number of cats overall being cared for just in the charity’s fourteen national centres - who are waiting for homes at any one time - has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer. Thousands more are being cared for by the RSPCA's dedicated branches network across England and Wales.

In response, the RSPCA has launched its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign this month - urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from an animal centre or RSPCA branch - rather than buying from a breeder, to help ease the current rehoming crisis.

If you cannot rehome a rescue pet, please consider donating to help support the work of the RSPCA instead: www.rspca.org.uk/give