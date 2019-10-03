Look at this amazing 4ft long Keepmoat Stadium built by a Doncaster Rovers superfan

The 54-year-old has spent that time building a giant model of the club's Keepmoat Stadium, which now fills a a large chunk of one of the rooms of his home.

Around 1ft tall, and 4ft long, he has fashioned the detailed model out of balsa wood and timber, with details down to the lettering on the seats. The red seated area is made of corrugated cardboard.

Sean was born in Doncaster while his dad, a flight sergeant in the RAF, was serving at RAF Finningley. He left Doncaster while he was still at primary school, moving to Lincoln as his dad's posting was changed.

Doncaster news 1 January 2007. Panoramic view of the Keepmoat Stadium pitch during the first ever Football League match there between Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family finally moved to Swindon, where warehouse worker Sean still lives.

But he has made Doncaster his spiritual home and hopes to move to the town in the future.

He said: "I feel more connected to the club, perhaps because I was born in Doncaster, although I first went to watch them in the 2010-11 season.

"When they moved to the new stadium I was at the ground, and thought wouldn't it be great to make a model of this?

Doncaster Rovers fan Sean Hopkins with his model of Doncaster Rovers Keepmoat Stadium

"I've got as much detail in as I can, with the red gates, the goals, and the words on the seats, which are done with paper squares. The pitch is a type of false grass used by railway modellers.

"I'd love to get a job in Doncaster so I can go and watch the matches more easily."He said he learned his woodworking skills at school, and spent three years on and off making the model. At one point he had to stop because he ran out of space.

There was no family pressure to support Rovers - Sean's dad was a Liverpool fan, and his brother follows Manchester United.

Sean is hoping to bring the model to Doncaster at some point in the future to show to officials at the club in the real stadium, but said he will need to hire a van to do that.

It is not the first time he has created a giant model. He has previously created a giant Rovers Return Inn, after the Coronation Street pub.

Sean is not the first person to create a giant model with a Doncaster theme. Barrie Weston, of Armthorpe, decided to create a giant model village based on the borough after he suffered a serious bout of pneumonia in 2013.