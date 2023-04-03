News you can trust since 1925
Long serving Free Press reporter passes on tips at Doncaster school's careers event

A long-serving Doncaster Free Press reporter was among a string of people from the world of work sharing their expertise at a school’s annual careers event.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:04 BST

Journalist Darren Burke, who has worked at the Free Press since 1992, visited Willow Primary School in Bessacarr to chat to dozens of pupils about his lengthy career in the industry as a reporter and how the newspaper has bringing news to Doncaster people since 1925.

Youngsters were given the chance to grill him as well as other guests from a variety of professions at the event.

The event at the school, a member of the Exceed Learning Partnership, saw children enthralled by a wide range of experiences linked to careers and jobs available, including journalism, construction, logistics, healthcare, photography, theatre, professional dancing, archaeology, computer programming, retail and financial services.

Free Press reporter Darren Burke takes questions from youngsters at Willow Primary School.
The academy's leaders focused on the school's ASPIRE values to be “Ambitious and Engaged” by offering a breadth of careers and challenging stereotypes with their choice of partners throughout the week and this was a huge success, said vice principal Simon Martin.

He added: “Children have engaged with all the experiences and this has led to them being aspirational about their own careers.

"I would like to be a doctor because I'd like to change people's lives" said one of the children, "this is the best week ever," said another.

Added Mr Martin: “The local community from across the City of Doncaster have supported the school by giving their time and expertise to the children which was really appreciated by them and the school's staff.”

Pupils were given the chance to grill Free Press reporter Darren Burke.
For more information about Willow's Careers week, check out Facebook @WillowPrimary or Twitter @AcademyWillow.

Pupils discovered the ins and outs of a number of different careers.
Throughout the week, pupils learned about a variety of careers.
Free Press reporter Darren Burke spoke to pupils about his lengthy career in journalism.
Workers from a number of businesses came into school to chat to youngsters.
