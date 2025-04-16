Long serving Free Press reporter passes on tips at Doncaster schools career events

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:03 BST
A long-serving Doncaster Free Press reporter was among a string of people from the world of work sharing their expertise at careers events at two city schools.

Journalist Darren Burke, who has worked at the Doncaster Free Press since 1992, visited both Sandringham Primary School in Intake and Willow Primary School in Bessacarr to chat to dozens of pupils about his lengthy career in the industry as a reporter and how the newspaper has bringing news to Doncaster people since 1925.

Youngsters were given the chance to grill him at both schools, with pupils taking the chance to fire a wide range of questions ranging from what the role of a journalist entails, how the news is reported and how the Free Press, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this summer, keeps the people of Doncaster and across the world updated with news and sport via its website and weekly newspaper.

