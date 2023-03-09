Long-serving Doncaster village GP retires after more than four decades

Dr Ravi Nayar, who has practiced right up to the age of 78, said he was ‘deeply indebted’ to the people of Edlington, where he worked as a GP.

He said: “They welcomed me, a newcomer, into their lives and trusted me to take care of them in the best way I could. What we have today wouldn’t have been possible

without their trust and support.”

Dr Ravi Nayar has worked up to the age of 78.

Dr Nayar started his career in Doncaster in 1981 at what was known as the Bungalow Road Surgery in Edlington where he was later joined by his GP wife Humera Nayar before moving in 2009 to the Martinwells Centre in Thompson Avenue.

He said he was humbled by his practice partner’s decision to name the surgery The Nayar Practice following his wife’s death in 2018.

Dr Nayar, who retires at the end of March, said one of his proudest moments was when his eldest daughter, Mona Cassar, and her husband Martin, both GPs, joined the practice

around 20 years ago, making it ‘a truly family practice’.

And the Nayars’ younger daughter Sona Sangster also played a part in the practice, working as a GP there for three years from 2007 before moving south after getting married.

“Some of the longstanding staff and many patients still remember her very fondly,” he said.

“Mona and Martin have developed the practice to provide the best possible health care to our patients. Needless to say, we couldn’t have reached our aspired standard of care without a team of dedicated professional and compassionate staff, always willing to walk an extra mile, and our practice manager Jackie Harper.”

NHS South Yorkshire’s Associate Director of Primary Care and Commissioning for Doncaster, Carolyn Ogle, said: “Dr Nayar has played an important role in the health and wellbeing of many people in Edlington over the years and he will be greatly missed by his patients and staff.

"We wish him all the very best for a long, happy and healthy retirement.”