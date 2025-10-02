Long-awaited life size sculpture of a Lancaster Bomber erected
Although a tribute to all who flew and served in Bomber Command, she will be coded VN-N paying respect to that aircraft that crashed nearby in September 1942.
The initial idea for this tribute to Bomber Command was over eight years ago, but due to several negative factors including a pandemic, the Ukraine war and now the cost-of-living crisis, these have all contributed to taking a much longer time to complete, as funding has been very difficult.
An awful lot of people have worked solidly to build the sculpture, and credit needs to go to Timmins Engineering for the manufacture. Hutchinsons who kindly provided transport and crane hire providing fantastic expertise to guide this part of the build.
A spokesman said: “We are also grateful to the steel erectors who worked all weekend voluntarily with great skill and precision, and to everyone who donated to the project in one way or another, a fantastic effort.”