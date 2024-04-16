Local walking group celebrates 15th birthday with week long festival of walks
The Dearne Valley Walking Festival, organised by the Dearne Valley Walking Group, came to an end with a seven mile circular walk from Barnburgh, followed by a delicious carvery meal at the Crown Inn.
A spokesman said: “The last week has seen our group complete eight days of walking and, more importantly, raise a significant amount of funds for our chosen charity – Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
"We are absolutely delighted to announce that we have raised an incredible amount of £1039.05, which with the addition of Gift Aid, gives us a final total of £1298.81 to go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“This is a staggering amount for us to raise and we extend our thanks to everyone who has contributed in any way, shape or form be that through walking with us, leading walks, organising, donating or collecting donations.
"Thanks also to all the pubs who have allowed us to collect.”
Those taking part were The Travellers (Oxspring), Pastures Lodge (Mexborough), Rockingham Arms and the George & Dragon (Wentworth), The Station Inn (Silkstone Common), The Crown Inn (Barnburgh) and finally Clayton & Frickley Club.
The spokesman added: “Over the course of the festival sixty three people walked with our group, completing a combined total of 852 miles with four people completing all eight walks – Debbie Elliott, Lynn Sidebottom, Ian Simpson and Tess Simpson.
"A big well done to Debbie, Lynn, Ian and Tess on this achievement and a well done and thanks to everyone who walked with us.”
The festival kicked off with a 6.25 mile Darfield Boundary walk on Sunday 7 April and was followed by walks at Oxspring on Monday evening, Cawthorne on Tuesday evening, Scout Dike Walk on Wednesday evening, Conisbrough on Thursday evening, Wentworth on Friday and Silkstone Common on Saturday before Sunday’s final walk at Barnburgh.
The spokesman added: “We hope everyone will join us again for our next festival when Dearne Valley Walking Group turns 20 years old in five years time.”
