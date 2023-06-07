Local singers land support slots with Olly Murs and The Vamps after winning Doncaster talent contest

The four winners of the Yorkshire’s Greatest Talent competition were unveiled after a pulsating final – with two of the victors from Doncaster.

Spectators packed into the Tsavo Lodge in the park to watch the finalists make the performances of their lives for a panel of judges.

Now the lucky four will share the bill at the park’s ‘Wild Live’ summer concerts with the likes of X Factor star Olly Murs, iconic boyband The Vamps, and the ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ Tina Turner tribute act.

Clockwise, from top left, Jay Betts, Elle Coles, Katy Plant and Samantha Atkinson will perform at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer.

Samantha Atkinson, 38, from Hull, Elle Coles, 26 from Harrogate and Katy Plant, 21, and Jay Betts, 34, both from Doncaster were named as the winners.

Recruiter Katy was the youngest of the winners.

She said: “I’m so shocked that I have gone on to win Yorkshire’s Greatest Talent!

“When I signed up, I didn’t think I would be lucky enough to get shortlisted, so this is a massive surprise!

“My winning performance was ‘Forever Young’ by Louisa Johnson, and it is one of my absolute favourite songs.

“I’m so excited to be performing next to some titans of pop at Wild Live, watching them perform and be in their element will be super inspiring to me, and I hope that I can bring this energy to my recording session at Steelworks studios.

“This has been the most awesome experience, and it has been an honour to perform alongside my YGT family. I have made some friends for life and can’t wait to see what they’ll do next!

“I couldn’t have done any of this without my mum and dad they have been so supportive, and I just wish my nana and grandad were still here so they could see me perform.”

Pub quiz host Jay Betts, 34, from Doncaster, stunned supporters with ‘International Vibes’ which he wrote and performed at the finals.

Jay said:” This is my dream come true! The Holy Grail of all of it is to be able to perform on the Wild Live stage in front of such a massive audience and alongside such amazing artists.”

He dashed to perform at YWP after being best man for his friend Jamie, who got married at Rossington Hall on the same day of the final.

He added: “It was almost like a good-luck charm! I came straight from the wedding, performed the final, and then went straight back to celebrate with him.

“If I could perform in front of anyone it would be Jay Z, he is my absolute idol and everything I want to be one day.

“I couldn’t be more over the moon for this amazing opportunity and everything which is to come.”

Mum of two Samantha Atkinson, 38 from Hull, won with her fantastic performance of ‘Fix You’ by Coldplay, that stole the hearts of the audience and captivated the judges.

Samantha, who has a 14 year-old and a 19 year-old, has been singing since she was 6 years old, when she would sing every week at her great grandmother’s care home.

Rising star Samantha said: “If I could perform to anyone it would be my Nana, she was so supportive - this has been an incredible journey for me. My daughters give me determination never to give up on my dreams. Just because I am a mum and 38 it won’t stop me chasing my dreams."

TV Production Co-ordinator Elle Coles, 26, also went on to be a one of the YGT winners by dazzling the audience by singing her very own song, ‘Shirts & White Wine’.

Harrogate’s own, Elle, has been singing and writing songs since she was only 11 years old!

Elle’s music journey was kickstarted by her Britain’s Got Talent audition when she was only 13, and her appearance on The Voice at 18.

Elle added: “If I could perform for anyone it would be both of my grandads. My grandad on my dad’s side was part of the Royal Northern Opera, and sadly never heard me sing.

“My other granddad passed away in September, and he was also a huge lover of music. I sang a song he’d always wanted me to sing called ‘Mercedes Benz’ by Janice in the heats; it was special. I still don’t feel it is real - I haven’t hit reality yet.”

CEO John Minion said:” The level of performances could easily have been on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent. It is clear Yorkshire has an abundance of talent! Not only has Yorkshire’s Greatest Talent show been lots of fun but it has also unearthed a few diamonds along the way.

“Now I can’t wait to see the lucky winners perform on the same bill of some of the country’s top stars in front of thousands. It will be an evening they will never ever forget.”

As well as their live performance the winners will receive three days in the Steelworks Studios in Sheffield to write, record, produce and release one song – which will be released on the day of the winner’s ‘Wild Live’ performance.

Since February’s first auditions, up until the Grand Final of the talent show being held at the on June 3rd, the public has been eager to see the outcome of the finest four Yorkshire has to offer as contestants battled to star in the Wild Live concert series.

The gigs on Saturday evenings have become a celebrated feature of summer.