News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Little swimmers make a splash by diving into Doncaster fundraising swim

A six strong gang of super little swimmers have raised more than £1,000 for a local hospice with a huge fundraising swim.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:21 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The youngsters dived in at Swimstars Bawtry completed a total of 89 lengths – just over a mile – to raise cash for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

Millie, 10, sister Evie, 7, and their close friends Annabelle, 9, Harrison, 6, Nell, 6 and Kit, 3 all took part in the swim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mum Emma Richardson said: “We are unbelievably proud of each one of them as they have swam a total of 88 lengths – 89 including Kit’s effort - which is a grand total of 1,780 metres.

Most Popular
The group of swimmers raised money for two different charities.The group of swimmers raised money for two different charities.
The group of swimmers raised money for two different charities.

“We would like to thank Go Swimstars for their use of their venue and allowing them to complete their challenge.

The group wanted to raise money for the charities after hearing a story about a child that required their services.

Related topics:DoncasterBluebell Wood Children's Hospice