Little swimmers make a splash by diving into Doncaster fundraising swim
The youngsters dived in at Swimstars Bawtry completed a total of 89 lengths – just over a mile – to raise cash for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.
Millie, 10, sister Evie, 7, and their close friends Annabelle, 9, Harrison, 6, Nell, 6 and Kit, 3 all took part in the swim.
Mum Emma Richardson said: “We are unbelievably proud of each one of them as they have swam a total of 88 lengths – 89 including Kit’s effort - which is a grand total of 1,780 metres.
“We would like to thank Go Swimstars for their use of their venue and allowing them to complete their challenge.
The group wanted to raise money for the charities after hearing a story about a child that required their services.