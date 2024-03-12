Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Representatives from Tickhill and District, Thorne Rural, Doncaster, Mexborough and Doncaster Went Valley Lions visited St John’s Hospice to handover the significant donation, following a year of fundraising, which was generously matched by the Lions Clubs International Foundation in the USA.

The money will be used to purchase twelve brand new rise and recliner chairs, a state-of-the-art bath hoist and three sensor mat kits to support both inpatients and day patients at the 31-year-old hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local patients and families.

Service Manager Sam Edwards said: “We are extremely grateful to the Lions clubs for donating such an incredible sum of money, which will greatly benefit all our patients, both in our 10-bed inpatient setting, as well as our recently re-launched Day Therapy Service.

Service Manager Sam Edwards (fifth from right) is pictured with St John’s Hospice staff and representatives from the Lions groups involved with the fundraising.

“Patient comfort and safety are paramount for those in our care. As well as providing high quality seating in our Day Therapy Unit, the new electric lifting hoist will mean that even more of our patients will be able to enjoy a relaxing spa bath in our newly refurbished bathroom, and the three new wireless sensor mat kits will help us prevent falls for those patients who are assessed as being at more at risk.”

Ron Lindsay, Lions Club International Foundation Coordinator for Tickhill and District Lions said: “After holding a whole host of fundraising activities over the past year including race nights, car shows and golf days, as well as our ever-popular Christmas Santa sleighs, we then put a bid together to receive a match funding grant from the Lions Club International Foundation and were delighted to have been successful.”

Ron added: “Lions Clubs International has been in operation for over 100 years. It is made up of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and we help hundreds of millions of people every year throughout the world.

