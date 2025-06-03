Lion cubs born in Doncaster after mum rescued from Ukraine doing well, say YWP bosses

A trio of lion cubs, whose mother was rescued from war-torn Ukraine, have been given a clean bill of health after a two-month check-up and vaccinations at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“The cubs were born nine weeks ago, and it is such a delight to see a new generation of lions who are healthy and happy,” said Bex Brown, Section Head of Carnivores at the park.

“So far they’ve had the first of their two vaccinations, and we have also microchipped them.”

The cubs were revealed to be two males and one female during the examination. They have not yet been named.

She added: “We are so happy to share that the cubs are doing well. Their personalities are already coming through and the boys are definitely a bit more boisterous. The female is a little more delicate and keener on coming over to see the keepers.

“Their development is on track and they’re at a healthy weight, hitting good growth milestones. They were a little feisty during the examinations, but no one really likes going to the doctors!

"We’re taking it as a positive that they’re growing stronger and doing a good job with their defensive instincts.

“We want to make sure that the cubs have the best start at life possible that their older siblings were unfortunately not able to have as they were separated from their mother during the journey from Kyiv to Poland and then onto Yorkshire Wildlife Park.”

Aysa and her young family, females Emi, Santa and male Teddi, now two and a half years old, arrived at the park last March after a 2000-mile road trip from a holding facility in Poland. They are now well settled into their new home Lion Country.

Bex added: “As the cubs progress with their growth milestones and the weather improves, we’ve been giving Aysa and the cubs more access to the outdoor area near the house.

“We are working on gradually progressing them to the reserves, but first need to do some ‘cub-proofing’ to ensure they’re safe.

“Hopefully soon visitors will be able to come up to Lion Country and see the cubs join their siblings and learn to socialise with the rest of the pride.”

Visitors can currently see the cubs on a live screen at the Park.