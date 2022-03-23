Lifesize Tyson Fury cardboard cut out sparks charity bidding war at Doncaster store

The promotional model of the self-styled Gypsy King has been on display at the Iceland store in Carcroft – but store bosses have said the end is nigh for Fury and they are keen to see him go to a good home.

A store spokesman said: “It's time to say doodbye to Tyson.

“We have had quite a few people showing interest in what we were going to do with the big guy when we were finished with him.

Fancy a lifesize cut out of Tyson Fury in your house?

“It seems a shame for us to throw him away when so many people want a piece of him so what better way to raise money for Action For Children than to start a bidding war with Fury himself as the prize.”

The starting bid for the cut out is £10 and all bids must be posted on the main post on Iceland Carcroft Facebook page.

The highest bidder to collect on Saturday April 16 by 4pm -just in time for the winner to take him home for Easter.

Fury has many Doncaster connections, marrying his wife Paris at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.