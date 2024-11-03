Liam Payne: Doncaster fan vigil for One Direction star is postponed by organisers
Fans were set to gather with balloons, candles and photos of the singer at a gathering outside the Frenchgate centre.
But organisers of the event say they are now unable to attend and that a fresh date for a memorial event in the next few weeks will be circulated to fans in due course.
Mourning fans of the 31-year-old boy band star were planning to gather to sing songs to pay tribute to Liam following his death after falling from a hotel baclony in Argentina on October 16.
There have been vigils all over the world since the singer – who found fame with One Direction via The X-Factor – died in the tragedy in Buenos Aires.
The Doncaster vigil is expected to be especially poignant, being held in the birthplace of fellow One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, who hails from Bessacarr.