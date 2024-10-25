Liam Payne: Doncaster city centre fan vigil to be held after One Direction star's death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fans are being asked to bring balloons, candles and photos of the singer to a gathering which will be held outside the Frenchgate centre next month.
Mourning fans of the 31-year-old boy band star will gather to sing songs to pay tribute to Liam following his death after falling from a hotel baclony in Argentina on October 16.
There have been vigils all over the world since the singer – who found fame with One Direction via The X-Factor – died in the tragedy in Buenos Aires last week.
The Doncaster vigil is expected to be especially poignant, being held in the birthplace of fellow One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, who hails from Bessacarr.
An organiser for the event, which will take place on November 3 from 2pm said: “Please come along if you would like to commemorate Liam’s life.
"Feel free to bring letters, candles, balloons, photos. There will also be music.
"By no means do some of us support certain things Liam has done in his life but its to commemorate Liam as we know him in our childhood and a part of One Direction and what he has done for some people.
"He didn’t deserve what happened – and since Louis has lost a brother, he deserves this.”
Born in Wolverhampton, Payne first came to the public’s attention on the ITV talent show in 2010 and One Direction went on to become one of the world’s biggest bands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.