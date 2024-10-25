Liam Payne: Doncaster city centre fan vigil to be held after One Direction star's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grieving fans of singer Liam Payne are to gather in Doncaster city centre to pay tribute to the star with an emotional vigil following his death.

Fans are being asked to bring balloons, candles and photos of the singer to a gathering which will be held outside the Frenchgate centre next month.

Mourning fans of the 31-year-old boy band star will gather to sing songs to pay tribute to Liam following his death after falling from a hotel baclony in Argentina on October 16.

There have been vigils all over the world since the singer – who found fame with One Direction via The X-Factor – died in the tragedy in Buenos Aires last week.

A vigil for Liam Payne is to be held in the Doncaster birthplace of fellow One Direction band mate Louis Tomlinson.

An organiser for the event, which will take place on November 3 from 2pm said: “Please come along if you would like to commemorate Liam’s life.

"Feel free to bring letters, candles, balloons, photos. There will also be music.

"By no means do some of us support certain things Liam has done in his life but its to commemorate Liam as we know him in our childhood and a part of One Direction and what he has done for some people.

"He didn’t deserve what happened – and since Louis has lost a brother, he deserves this.”

Born in Wolverhampton, Payne first came to the public’s attention on the ITV talent show in 2010 and One Direction went on to become one of the world’s biggest bands.