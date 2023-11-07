LGBT, punk, goth, pagan and vintage alternative wedding fair to be held in Doncaster
The event, which will take place in Conisbrough in February has been organised by a local business owner and is aimed at goths, pagans, vintage, punk, cottagecore and LGBTQ+ communities.
Lee Barton, owner of local firm Moonsea Divination and Gyftware, said: “At the event I will have celebrants offering handfasting, cacao, Tarot readers, local crafters, three mobile bars, local singers, chaperoning for vulnerable adults and of course amazing cake makers.”
He added: “A recent census showed we've got more people in Doncaster who classify themselves as a witch so an alternative event like this will hopefully build on this and show how Doncaster can become a melting pot for many different cultures.”
The event will take place at Conisbrough Community Centre on February 3 between 11am and 4pm. Entry to the event will be free.