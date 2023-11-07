LGBT, punk, goth, pagan and vintage alternative wedding fair to be held in Doncaster

A wedding fair aimed at Doncaster’s ‘alternative’ community is to be held in Doncaster next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which will take place in Conisbrough in February has been organised by a local business owner and is aimed at goths, pagans, vintage, punk, cottagecore and LGBTQ+ communities.

Lee Barton, owner of local firm Moonsea Divination and Gyftware, said: “At the event I will have celebrants offering handfasting, cacao, Tarot readers, local crafters, three mobile bars, local singers, chaperoning for vulnerable adults and of course amazing cake makers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “A recent census showed we've got more people in Doncaster who classify themselves as a witch so an alternative event like this will hopefully build on this and show how Doncaster can become a melting pot for many different cultures.”