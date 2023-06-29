'Letters to heaven' postbox installed for grieving relatives at Doncaster cemetery

The box has been unveiled at Rands Lane Burial Ground Armthorpe by Armthorpe Parish Council, which will maintain it.

Villagers Sian Stokes and Jeanette Hone asked Coun Tracey Nowell if the post box was something the parish council would consider – with councillors agreeing unanimously to the “wonderful idea.”

Coun Nowell said: “It was a very special moment for all those involved and has been very well received.

Pictured are Coun Tracey Nowell, Jeanette Hone and Coun Christine Joseph Jay, Vice Chairperson.

She added: “The post box is here for families to post cards and letters to their loved ones lost in the hope that it will help bring them closer, help them deal with their loss and give

them support during their grief.