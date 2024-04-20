"Let's make memories": Doncaster mum of eight diagnosed with terminal cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family and friends have rushed to support Scawthorpe mum Angela Marr following the terrible news – with money already starting to pour in to the GoFundMe page set up to raise money.

You can donate to the page HERE

Daughter in law Kyra Sharrocks has set up the campaign and said: “We recently got the devastating news that Angela has been diagnosed with terminal peritoneal cancer.

Doncaster mum of eight Angela Marr has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"Although we don’t know how much time she has remaining, we know her time is very limited.

"This has come as an utter shock to the family and we are all struggling to come to terms with the news.

"Angela is a single mum, she has eight children, three of which are still very young being 7, 10 and 14.

"Because this news has been completely unexpected, she has no money or plans in place to help her family after her passing.

“She has expressed that she would love to make as many memories as possible with her family with the small time she has left.”

Her five other children are aged 29, 25, 24, 19 and 17.

Added Kyra: “The money raised will go towards Angela doing things she has always wished to do before she passes.

"Depending on the amount of money raised, the remainder of it will go towards paying for Angela’s funeral and anything else will go towards her three young girls and the rest of her children.”

“There will be regular updates on Facebook to show people what their kind donations have gone towards."

Another friend said: “She is a single mother without a job and a fantastic person - she would put anyone first before herself.”

What is peritoneal cancer?

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer. It starts in the thin layer of tissue lining the inside of the abdomen – the peritoneum.