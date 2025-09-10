"Let's keep momentum going," says airport campaigner as he celebrates "incredible milestone"

A city businessman who has led the public fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport has spoken of his joy of the project being given the go-ahead and told MPs, mayors, council leaders and business chiefs: “Let's keep the momentum going as the real work begins.”

Garage owner Mark Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, was in attendance at yesterday’s announcement in the shadow of the famous Vulcan at DSA where South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and South Yorkshire’s four council leaders unanimously agreed on a £160 million package to re-open DSA.

And along with Mr Coppard, Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher and Doncaster Chamber boss Dan Fell, Mr Chadwick was also invited to address the audience, describing the announcement as “amazing news that shows we can make a change.”

He said: "Today marks an incredible milestone, one that seemed like an impossibility just over three years ago.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport campaigner Mark Chadwick celebrates with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

“Who would have thought I would be standing here today in front of you all?

“What a remarkable journey since the operators of Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced a strategic review.

“It all started with a simple idea - setting up a Facebook group to find out about the potential closure of our airport.

“With 1,000 members on the first day and 4,000 members within the first week, we now stand strong with approximately 33,000 like-minded individuals on various social media accounts, along with 130,000 signatures wanting to #saveDSA and re-open our airport here in Doncaster.

“I'd like to offer my thanks and gratitude to everyone on social media who has supported the cause, engaged in debates, and helped throughout this challenging yet rewarding journey.

“Despite facing sceptics and challenges along the way – good old social media isnt it great – the unwavering support from the community has been inspiring, and has helped me on this journey.

“A quote I’ve used often in this campaign is ‘there is no power for change greater than a community discovering what it cares about.’

“I think we’ve found this out here in Doncaster.

“We must also mention the 800 staff that lost their jobs and the friends of DSA, Mayor Ros Jones, alongside Doncaster Council has steered us on this entrepreneurial path, with Oliver Coppard and the South Yorkshire Combined Authority working towards the decision made here today.

“The backing of current MPs Lee Pitcher, Sally Jameson, Ed Miliband, and John Healey as well as the dedicated efforts of individuals like Dan Fell from Doncaster Chamber and the local business community, our collective mission has gained momentum.

“Behind the scenes, there are unsung heroes who deserve recognition for their tireless dedication, with some great men and women all contributing to this project.

“We have Christian Foster who’s working hours I’m sure overtake his paid hours managing the project on the ground, Sophie Faulkner overseeing the site and Andy Campbell providing invaluable insights, Debbie Hogg, executive director of the council and Damian Allen CEO of Doncaster Council.

“We also have volunteers like myself, Peter Kennan from the South Yorkshire Transport Forum and Stuart Green from FLY, the original campaign to open DSA – each one has played a pivotal role in this journey.

“And as we start the next phase, it's crucial to the project to continue to gain support and be informed with updates and yo promote the ongoing progress.

“Support the businesses involved – and eventually we all need to use our airport.

“What started out as #saveDSA has now evolved into #savedDSA and it's time to #promoteDSA.

“To everyone involved in this collective effort and for all the help and support in the background I express my thanks.

“Let's keep the momentum going as the real work begins.

“Thank you all for your time and effort, I think we all have to say. Thanks to everyone involved with the collective of team saveDSA. "