Legendary football hardman Neil 'Razor' Ruddock is coming to Doncaster

The tough-tackling defender, who played for a string of clubs during a 17 year career, will be taking part in the ‘evening with’ event at the Eco Power Stadium on July 8.

The evening has been organised by R M Events and Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Doncaster Rovers spokesman said: "The former Liverpool and Tottenham defender will be telling stories from his career with his own brand of dry humour.”

Neil Razor Ruddock is coming to Doncaster.

And Rovers fans can get £10 off tickets.

Prices are £65 for VIP (including private reception and professional photo), £45 for Gold (professional photo) and £30 for standard entry. All entry for the event comes with food included.

Call Martin on 07717502480 and use the code ROVERS10 to claim your discount.

A central defender from 1986 to 2003, he was voted the 17th "hardest footballer of all time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his debut at Millwall, having been associated with the club since the age of 13, and also represented Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers and Swindon Town during a professional career spanning 17 years.

Ruddock came out of retirement in 2015, aged 46, to play for United Counties League side Wellingborough Whitworth.

He has since appeared on a variety of television shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef.