Legendary football hardman Neil 'Razor' Ruddock coming to Doncaster for charity night

The tough-tackling defender, who played for a string of clubs during a 17 year career, will be taking part in the ‘evening with’ event at the Eco Power Stadium on May 12.

The evening, organised by R M Events, will raise funds for Doncaster charity Evestrust.

An Evestrust spokesman said: “We have had the pleasure of working with Neil in the past and we guarantee that anyone who attends the event is in for a great night.

Hardman footballer Neil 'Razor' Ruddock is coming to Doncaster.

"Razor will have you laughing from start to finish with his wit and humour.”

As a player he was a central defender from 1986 to 2003, and was voted the 17th "hardest footballer of all time."

He made his debut at Millwall, having been associated with the club since the age of 13, and also represented Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Liverpool, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers and Swindon Town during a professional career spanning 17 years.

He was capped once by England, in 1994.

Ruddock came out of retirement in 2015, aged 46, to play for United Counties League side Wellingborough Whitworth.

He has since appeared on a variety of television shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef.

In 2019 and 2020, he was part of the ITV show "Harry's Heroes," where he played for a team of ex-England Internationals against a team of Germany Legends, led by former football manager Harry Redknapp.