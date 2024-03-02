Legal battle launched after row over football star Paul "Gazza" Gascogine's Doncaster visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A war of words has broken out between Mexborough’s Empress Building and promoter Reyt Good Events after the latter switched the event with the former England star on March 24 to a different venue.

Instead of at the Empress, the gathering will now take place at the Pastures Lodge.

But angry Empress bosses have now revealed they are taking legal action against Reyt Good over the event, which had sold out.

A legal battle has broken out over a visit to Doncaster by Gazza.

In a lengthy statement shared on Facebook, a spokesman said: “Unexpectedly, we were blindsided by an email from RG Events, announcing their decision to relocate these events to a different venue.

"This news came as a shock to us, especially since there had been no prior discussions, warnings, or expressed concerns that might have allowed us to address any potential issues.

"The abrupt nature of this decision left us both surprised and disappointed.

“We highlighted to RG Events the significant investment made in marketing these events and the financial losses we now face due to our inability to book alternative events on such short notice.

"Moreover, we are distressed by an outstanding invoice from RG Events, which remained unpaid for weeks.

“Despite our efforts to address this breach of contract through a pre-action proposal letter, our attempts to resolve the situation amicably were ignored, leaving us with no choice but to seek redress through legal channels.

“This cancellation also impacts our charity efforts, as we had planned to raffle off complimentary tickets to raise additional funds for the DVPDC Children's Charity, an organisation the Empress proudly supports on a monthly basis.

“We wish to clarify that this will be our final communication on this matter. The lack of a clear explanation from RG Events for their decision remains a concern. However, we are committed to pursuing the recovery of our losses through the appropriate legal procedures.”

For those affected by the change of venue, please be reminded that you are entitled to a full refund, and here is the link: https://www.empressbuilding.co.uk/Gazza-event-cancelled

“On a positive note, if you are content with the change and look forward to the events at their new location, we sincerely hope they are a success.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support during this challenging time.”

In response, Reyt Good said: “It’s been brought to my attention that the original venue for our two Gazza shows has taken it upon themselves to announce these events are cancelled.

“This appears to have been done to cause confusion amongst ticket buyers and the need to request a refund through the venue website.

“Rest assured, as originally communicated with ticket buyers directly around three weeks ago, the shows are going ahead on March 24 at the Pastures Lodge, Mexborough.

"Any questions please contact us direct and not the former venue as they have no involvement in these shows.”

The former Newcastle, Tottenham and Rangers midfielder also made 57 appearances for England, scoring ten goals and became a national hero after bursting into tears when he received a yellow card in the 1990 World Cup semi final against Germany, which meant he would have missed the final had the Three Lions got there.

He is also remembered for his spectacular goal against Scotland at Euro 96 – and the infamous “Dentist’s chair” celebration which followed.

A spokesman for Reyt Good Events added: “His 20-year journey from humble beginnings to international glory is a tale of passion, dedication, and undeniable talent.

“Gazza will share riveting stories, from the boisterous antics in the changing room to the heart-pounding moments on World Cup fields. Yes, that includes the infamous dentist chair episode that became part of footballing folklore.